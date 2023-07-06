Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Shares Sold by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 81,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 91,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Price Performance

RQI stock opened at $11.80 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $16.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.92.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

