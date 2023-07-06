Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the May 31st total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 10.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 593,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 54,669 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 32,574 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 255,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 10.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 24,827 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 19.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 187,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 30,794 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

FOF traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $10.91. The stock had a trading volume of 120,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,754. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.97.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

Featured Stories

