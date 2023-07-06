Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Price Performance

JVA opened at $1.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 9.33 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88. Coffee has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $3.20.

Institutional Trading of Coffee

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JVA. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Coffee in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Coffee during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Coffee by 9.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Coffee by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

