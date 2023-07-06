Chiron Capital Management LLC Has $847,000 Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Chiron Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,995 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $82,895.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,028,590.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,689,830.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,736 shares of company stock valued at $9,488,930 over the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $294.37 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $298.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $261.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.44.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

