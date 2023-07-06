China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Trading Down 0.7 %
CGA stock opened at $2.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. China Green Agriculture has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.74.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 12.95%.
About China Green Agriculture
China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); and Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production).
