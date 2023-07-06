China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Trading Down 0.7 %

CGA stock opened at $2.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. China Green Agriculture has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.74.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 12.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Green Agriculture

About China Green Agriculture

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in China Green Agriculture by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in China Green Agriculture in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); and Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.