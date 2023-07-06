Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.73% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Champion Iron from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

CIA stock traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$5.04. 134,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,348. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.31. Champion Iron has a one year low of C$3.99 and a one year high of C$7.60. The company has a market cap of C$2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52.

Champion Iron ( TSE:CIA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.03). Champion Iron had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of C$463.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$421.34 million. Equities analysts forecast that Champion Iron will post 0.7144772 earnings per share for the current year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

