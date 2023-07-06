CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) Shares Down 5.1%

CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX – Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 18,798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 60,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

CEMATRIX Stock Down 5.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.69, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.19.

CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMATRIX had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The company had revenue of C$7.18 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CEMATRIX Co. will post 0.0126396 EPS for the current year.

CEMATRIX Company Profile

CEMATRIX Corporation manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in North America. Its cellular concrete products are used as lightweight backfill for MSE walls, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; insulation material for oil and gas facility slabs, roadways, shallow utilities, and contaminated site remediation; and grout, annular pipe grout, pipe abandonment, and flowable fills applications.

