CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CEL-SCI in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of CVM opened at $2.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CEL-SCI has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $5.42.

CEL-SCI ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,897,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 35,496 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CEL-SCI in the 1st quarter valued at $3,037,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CEL-SCI by 212.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 572,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 389,513 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in CEL-SCI by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 546,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 164,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CEL-SCI by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of immune systems for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, a Leukocyte Interleukin injection, which has completed a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for patients, who are diagnosed with locally advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

