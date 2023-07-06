CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2023

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CEL-SCI in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

CEL-SCI Price Performance

Shares of CVM opened at $2.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CEL-SCI has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $5.42.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,897,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 35,496 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CEL-SCI in the 1st quarter valued at $3,037,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CEL-SCI by 212.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 572,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 389,513 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in CEL-SCI by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 546,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 164,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CEL-SCI by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CEL-SCI

(Free Report)

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of immune systems for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, a Leukocyte Interleukin injection, which has completed a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for patients, who are diagnosed with locally advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

