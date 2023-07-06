Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Lessened by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 86.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 460,230 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $16,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,731,000 after buying an additional 291,836 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,130,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,184,005,000 after buying an additional 110,026 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,390,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,770,496,000 after buying an additional 100,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after buying an additional 969,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $244.83 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.44 and its 200-day moving average is $233.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

