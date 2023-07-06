Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) vs. Royal Olympic Cruise Lines (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) Financial Contrast

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) and Royal Olympic Cruise Lines (OTCMKTS:ROCLF – Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Carnival Co. & and Royal Olympic Cruise Lines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carnival Co. & 2 3 11 0 2.56 Royal Olympic Cruise Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus target price of $16.09, suggesting a potential downside of 16.22%.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Carnival Co. & has a beta of 2.39, indicating that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Olympic Cruise Lines has a beta of -31.25, indicating that its stock price is 3,225% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Carnival Co. & and Royal Olympic Cruise Lines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carnival Co. & $12.17 billion 1.77 -$6.09 billion ($2.79) -6.89 Royal Olympic Cruise Lines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Carnival Co. &.

Profitability

This table compares Carnival Co. & and Royal Olympic Cruise Lines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carnival Co. & -19.83% -41.35% -5.48% Royal Olympic Cruise Lines N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.3% of Carnival Co. & shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Carnival Co. & shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.1% of Royal Olympic Cruise Lines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Carnival Co. &

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names. It also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motorcoaches. The company sells its cruises primarily through travel agents, tour operators, vacation planners, and websites. It operates in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. Carnival Corporation & plc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Royal Olympic Cruise Lines

(Free Report)

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines Inc engages in the operation of cruises in Eastern Mediterranean. It offers cruises in the Mediterranean, South and Central American, Northern European, Baltic and Black sea regions. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.