Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.09.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $19.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.39. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $19.55.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.64) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,052,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

