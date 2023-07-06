Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $92.80

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$92.80 and last traded at C$93.10, with a volume of 18899 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$96.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CJT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Acumen Capital reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Laurentian set a C$123.00 target price on shares of Cargojet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cargojet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$149.09.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Cargojet Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$102.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$111.80.

Cargojet Dividend Announcement

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$231.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$237.07 million. Cargojet had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 28.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cargojet Inc. will post 4.551561 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.286 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 19th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.56%.

About Cargojet

(Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.