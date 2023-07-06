Cairn Investment Group Inc. Sells 273 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VIG traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.87. 590,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,425. The company has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $162.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

