Cairn Investment Group Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 4.5% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $2.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.71. 1,735,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,133,674. The company has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.44. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

