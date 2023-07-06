Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Short Interest Update

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,283,700 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the May 31st total of 1,024,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 377.6 days.
Budweiser Brewing Company APAC stock opened at $2.54 on Thursday. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.93.
