Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

RA traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.96. 185,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,910. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average of $16.95. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $20.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 257,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

