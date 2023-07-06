Brokers Set Expectations for Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETON)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26.05% and a negative return on equity of 52.12%.

Shares of ETON opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $4.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and dehydrated alcohol injection to treat methanol poisoning.

