Brokerages Set Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) PT at $38.63

Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.63.

VERV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Verve Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance

Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.20. Verve Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.58.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.