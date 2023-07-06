Brokerages Set Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Price Target at $280.00

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $280.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KHNGY shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Kuehne + Nagel International Price Performance

Kuehne + Nagel International stock opened at $58.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.42. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $61.61.

Kuehne + Nagel International Increases Dividend

Kuehne + Nagel International ( OTCMKTS:KHNGY Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 60.20%. Analysts expect that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.9891 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Kuehne + Nagel International’s previous dividend of $1.31. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

