Brokerages Set CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) PT at $25.25

Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.25.

CNO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CNO opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.14. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.06.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven E. Shebik purchased 8,583 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $187,538.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,565 shares in the company, valued at $864,495.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $45,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 77,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,369.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. Shebik purchased 8,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $187,538.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,565 shares in the company, valued at $864,495.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 191.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 24,066 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 38.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 141,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 39,101 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

