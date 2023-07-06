Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.44.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE BSX opened at $53.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $74.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.69 and its 200 day moving average is $49.48.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,971.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $606,425.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,332,061.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,971.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,779 shares of company stock valued at $9,360,777 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 109,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 145,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 136,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.