BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.18.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BWA opened at $43.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.40. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,383 shares of company stock valued at $566,697. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.9% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

