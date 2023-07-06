BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DMB stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.70. The company had a trading volume of 67,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,124. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average is $10.91. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78.

Insider Activity

In other BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund news, Director John C. Cardona, Jr. sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $64,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 18.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

