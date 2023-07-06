BNB (BNB) Price Up 2.1% This Week

BNB (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 6th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $238.34 or 0.00786461 BTC on exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $37.15 billion and $492.49 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BNB has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.
About BNB
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,850,324 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling BNB
