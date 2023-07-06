BNB (BNB) Price Up 2.1% This Week

BNB (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 6th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $238.34 or 0.00786461 BTC on exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $37.15 billion and $492.49 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BNB has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

About BNB

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,850,324 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

