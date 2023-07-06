BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 403 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $170,462.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock opened at $237.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $175.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.88.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

