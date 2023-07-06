BitTorrent-New Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $10.28 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 6th. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $452.05 million and $10.28 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008890 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000257 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001961 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002640 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000814 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000048 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $11,327,642.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

