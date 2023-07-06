BitTorrent-New (BTT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $11.35 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 5th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $458.75 million and approximately $11.35 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008868 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000254 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001978 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002670 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000831 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000049 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $9,970,820.68 traded over the last 24 hours."

