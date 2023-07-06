BitTorrent-New (BTT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $11.35 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 5th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $458.75 million and approximately $11.35 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008868 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002375 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002627 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001978 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000902 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002670 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002755 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000831 BTC.
About BitTorrent-New
BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.
BitTorrent-New Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.
