BitShares Price Tops $0.0112 on Major Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 6th. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. BitShares has a total market cap of $33.67 million and approximately $25.66 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitShares has traded up 30% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008883 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001958 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002620 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001205 BTC.

About BitShares

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,990,196 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

