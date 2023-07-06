Benchmark Boosts AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target to $200.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Benchmark from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $159.00.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AN opened at $167.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. AutoNation has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $170.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.16 and a 200-day moving average of $132.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 89,344 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total value of $13,465,034.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,003,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,135,960.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 17,637 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $2,381,171.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,267,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,202,842.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 89,344 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total transaction of $13,465,034.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,003,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,135,960.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,528 shares of company stock valued at $40,282,258 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

