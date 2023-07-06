Beldex Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $268.27 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 5th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $268.27 million and approximately $5.90 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0504 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,914.34 or 0.06278085 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00041446 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00030691 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00017663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014016 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,917,723,665 coins and its circulating supply is 5,328,123,665 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

