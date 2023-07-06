Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $116.67

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI – Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €116.67 ($126.82) and traded as high as €121.40 ($131.96). Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €120.55 ($131.03), with a volume of 188,998 shares trading hands.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €122.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €116.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

