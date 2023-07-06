Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $61.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

BECN opened at $82.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.64. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $84.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 5.01%. Equities analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 99,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.07 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,791.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,171,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,379,877.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 99,880 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.07 per share, with a total value of $5,999,791.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,171,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,379,877.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $628,172.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,209 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after buying an additional 54,774 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $506,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 186,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the period.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

