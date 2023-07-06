Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.09

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.09 and last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 5235873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

Baytex Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97.

About Baytex Energy

(Free Report)

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.