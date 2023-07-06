Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 4,295 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,195 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in NIKE by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,492 shares of company stock worth $14,320,215. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE stock traded down $2.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,395,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,915,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $160.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.22.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

