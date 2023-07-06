Bar Harbor Wealth Management Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $216.95. 194,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,300. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

