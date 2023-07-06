Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $11.08 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after buying an additional 3,181,477 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,012,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,145,000 after buying an additional 32,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,669,000 after buying an additional 357,700 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded down $4.63 on Thursday, reaching $365.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,458,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,813,020. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $372.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $348.32 and a 200-day moving average of $324.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

