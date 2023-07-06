Bar Harbor Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corning by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $210,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Corning by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 218,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Corning by 249.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 209,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 149,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 184,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 12,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE GLW traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.41. 858,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,603,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average is $33.72. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $37.73.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $471,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,571.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,334 shares of company stock worth $5,294,350 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

