Bank of America Boosts General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $72.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $70.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 82.65% from the company’s previous close.

GM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.94.

General Motors Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $39.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.12. The company has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $43.63.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herbst Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 64,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

