AT&T Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2775 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th.

AT&T has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.5% annually over the last three years. AT&T has a payout ratio of 45.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AT&T to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.6%.

AT&T Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of T opened at $16.07 on Thursday. AT&T has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.32. The firm has a market cap of $114.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

AT&T ( NYSE:T Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of T. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,198,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,829,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in AT&T by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921,029 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

