AT&T Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2775 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th.
AT&T has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.5% annually over the last three years. AT&T has a payout ratio of 45.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AT&T to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.6%.
AT&T Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of T opened at $16.07 on Thursday. AT&T has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.32. The firm has a market cap of $114.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of T. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,198,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,829,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in AT&T by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921,029 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AT&T
- Wall Street Is Cautious on These 2 First Half Winners
- $1 Billion Deal For Moderna To Expand Product Pipeline in China
- Kopin Corp is the Technology Seen Behind Smart AR Glasses
- Two 1st Half Underperformers That Wall Street Loves
- National Beverage Corp. Underperforms Buy These Stocks Instead
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.