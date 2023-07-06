AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.87. 10,114,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,465,609. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average is $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $113.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -87.40%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC lowered their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.31.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

