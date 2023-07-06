ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $42.64

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$42.64 and traded as low as C$39.19. ATCO shares last traded at C$39.28, with a volume of 58,760 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACO.X shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. CSFB cut their price target on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of ATCO from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$50.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.61.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

