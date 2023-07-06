Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Liberty Energy Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Liberty Energy in a report released on Tuesday, July 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Liberty Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Liberty Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

LBRT opened at $13.70 on Thursday. Liberty Energy has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.03.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 129.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,716 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 17.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Liberty Energy by 775.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 219,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 194,767 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 25,424 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

