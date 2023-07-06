Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $224.42

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 224.42 ($2.85) and traded as high as GBX 355 ($4.51). Aston Martin Lagonda Global shares last traded at GBX 352 ($4.47), with a volume of 582,898 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AML. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 250 ($3.17) to GBX 300 ($3.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.81) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 274.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 225.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.87. The firm has a market cap of £2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -345.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

In related news, insider Michael de Picciotto sold 2,333,127 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.25), for a total transaction of £7,815,975.45 ($9,920,009.46). 47.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers. It has strategic technology agreement with Mercedes-Benz AG.

