Assura’s (AGR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Assura (LON:AGR – Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 57 ($0.72) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 56 ($0.71) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.82) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 60.75 ($0.77).

Assura Price Performance

Shares of LON AGR traded down GBX 1.44 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 44.94 ($0.57). The company had a trading volume of 3,429,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,889,136. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 48.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 51.14. Assura has a fifty-two week low of GBX 43.12 ($0.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 71.60 ($0.91). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,123.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assura

Assura Company Profile

In other news, insider Jayne Cottam bought 62,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £30,158.40 ($38,276.94). Insiders have bought 63,448 shares of company stock worth $3,045,738 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Warrington, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 31 March 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

