Asset Dedication LLC Buys 1,894 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,177 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Express by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in American Express by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.22.

American Express Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of American Express stock opened at $175.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.26 and its 200 day moving average is $162.57. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

