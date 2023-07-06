Ark (ARK) Price Tops $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Ark has a market capitalization of $44.04 million and $1.86 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000830 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008857 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000255 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001967 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002663 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 174,068,896 coins and its circulating supply is 174,070,582 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

