Argent Advisors Inc. Has $989,000 Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $401,215,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce Trading Down 1.4 %

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $3,164,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,107,818.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 801,986 shares of company stock worth $168,188,162. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $210.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 562.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

