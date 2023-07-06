Ardor (ARDR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.09 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 6th. In the last week, Ardor has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.0686 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $68.54 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00041812 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00031119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00013716 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000726 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

