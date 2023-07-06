Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $445.47 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $446.61. The stock has a market cap of $332.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $426.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.