Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Lowered by Mendota Financial Group LLC

Mendota Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 256.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.88. 1,611,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,144,042. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $146.69. The firm has a market cap of $116.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Barclays boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

